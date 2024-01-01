                 

Camborne Youth Band

Posted: 16-Jul-2024

Required:
Camborne Brass (2nd Section) We are aiming to bolster urgently our cornet section with both front and back row cornets (all positions negotiable). We are also expanding our training section. All ages and abilities are welcome from beginners upwards.

Contact:
If you are interested in joining our friendly band, please contact Alan Pope on 07980 653855 for more information. We have a varied concert and contest schedule throughout the year, which this year included the Whit Friday Marches.

  Camborne Youth Band
