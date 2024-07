Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band July 28 • We are looking for an enthusiastic MD to help us on our journey to regain our 2nd section position. It is important for rehearsals to be enjoyable and productive as we have a very busy diary of contests and concerts.

Epping Forest Band July 28 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is providedI’m

Harlow Brass Band July 27 • Required:. Come and join our friendly and welcoming band. We have vacancies for TROMBONES, BACK ROW CORNETS AND PERCUSSION. We hold our own Spring and Christmas Concerts and play at various local events throughout the year.

