Littleport Brass Band July 29 • Littleport Band are looking for an enthusiastic and talented cornet player to complete our front row . We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Hathersage Band July 29 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band July 28 • We are looking for an enthusiastic MD to help us on our journey to regain our 2nd section position. It is important for rehearsals to be enjoyable and productive as we have a very busy diary of contests and concerts.

