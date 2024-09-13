Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

Posted: 6-Aug-2024

Required:

Bracknell and Wokingham Band is seeking to appoint a musical director for Beaufort Band; an amateur windband, taking players age 18+. The band has an inclusive ethos and also welcomes players with a range of band experience. Rehearsals Wednesday pm



Contact:

More information about can Beaufort Band be found at https:/­/­www.bwcb.org/­beaufort-band

Please contact Kate for initial enquires at

Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024



Bracknell and Wokingham Community Band

Posted: 6-Aug-2024

Required:

BWCB is seeking to appoint a musical director for their Concert Band. It is a well-established amateur windband, which comprises non-auditioned players from the community, age 18+. Rehearsals in Wokingham, weekly on Wednesday evening during term time.



Contact:

More information about Concert Band can be found at https:/­/­www.bwcb.org/­concert-band

Please contact Kate for initial enquires at

Closing date for applications to be received by Friday 13 September 2024

