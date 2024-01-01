West Midlands Police Band August 12 • We are on the lookout for enthusiastic musicians to join our band! We currently have openings for an Eb or BBb Bass Player, Back Row Cornet Player, and Percussionist. If you want to be part of a dedicated and friendly band, we would love to hear from you.

Besses o'th' Barn Band August 12 • Following a remarkable recruitment drive, we still have a few empty seats. We need two 2nd Cornets and a Bb Bass. If you wish to be involved in the rebirth of this Famous Brass Band, please contact as below.

Newstead Brass August 11 • After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join a driven & hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.

