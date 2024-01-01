Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Newstead Brass

Posted: 11-Aug-2024

Required:

After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join a driven & hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.



Contact:

Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.

For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541.

Newstead Brass

Posted: 11-Aug-2024

Required:

After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled 2nd BARITONE to join our driven and hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.



Contact:

Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.

For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541

Newstead Brass

Posted: 11-Aug-2024

Required:

After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled PERCUSSIONIST to join our driven and hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.



Contact:

Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.

For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541.