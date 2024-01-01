1 to 3 of 3
Newstead Brass
Posted: 11-Aug-2024
Required:
After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join a driven & hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.
For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541.
Newstead Brass
Posted: 11-Aug-2024
Required:
After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled 2nd BARITONE to join our driven and hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.
For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541
Newstead Brass
Posted: 11-Aug-2024
Required:
After recent contest successes, Newstead Brass have exciting opportunities for a skilled PERCUSSIONIST to join our driven and hardworking ambitious Championship section band aiming to continue rising up the rankings with experienced MD Martin Heartfield.
Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday 8pm and Sunday 7pm at St Wilfrid's Church Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 8LE with the fabulous Duke of Wellington pub right across the road.
For more details please contact Alex, Band Manager, on 07850 185541.