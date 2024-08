Chinnor Silver August 16 • We are looking for a Solo Horn to join us. We are a friendly, progressive 2nd section band, currently ranked 1st in their Regional grading table. We have entered the Leicester contest in November so are eager to hear from you! Other players always welcome

Dobcross Silver Band August 16 • Dobcross Silver Band have an opening for a talented BASS TROMBONE PLAYER. . Hard working, fun and enjoyable rehearsals under our inspirational MD! Team player a must here for this progressive and ambitious band! Be part of it!

Mereside Brass August 16 • MERESIDE BRASS (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and improve our friendly 4th Section band. The band is in good shape under the baton of current MD Calum Macdonald who has been offered an exciting new role

