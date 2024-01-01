Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Weymouth Concert Brass

Posted: 16-Aug-2024

Required:

Due to relocation, Weymouth Concert Brass is inviting applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a hardworking fourth section contesting band located in Dorset. We have a strong relationship with the community and a varied engagement list.



Contact:

Do you have the vision and drive to take the band forward? We would love to hear from you! Applications will be treated in the strictest of confidence. For more information, please contact our Secretary at