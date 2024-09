September 13 • Witney Town Band have 3 vacancies: (1) First Trombone (2) Soprano Cornet, and (3) Bb or Eb Bass. . A 4th section band in Oxfordshire with an active performance schedule, we are a well-established & extremely friendly band that would love to hear from you!

September 12 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge?This is our only vacancy.