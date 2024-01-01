Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Simon Langton Brass

Posted: 25-Sep-2024

Required:

SLB (2nd Section) based in Canterbury, Kent, has a vacancy for 2nd HORN. We are a friendly, hard-working band made up from Mixed - Age/Gender and ability/experienced players. Our 'ethos' is manifested in the number of younger players we have helped.



Contact:

The band rehearses Monday evenings 7.30 to 9pm at The Langton Grammar School for Boys, Langton Ln, Nackington Rd, Canterbury CT4 7AS. Lifts for players in Canterbury may be available. Contact MD Keith Demetriou Twyman on