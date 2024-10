Llandudno Town Band October 11 • Llandudno Town Band. Highly respected band within the locality that takes part in masterclasses with local Championship band - Northop. Requires reliable players. Bass, Baritone and possibly Cornet.

Stalybridge Old Band October 10 • Could you be one of the missing pieces of our band? We are looking for SOLO TROMBONE & BASS TROMBONE to join us. . Current 4th section Area Champions with a top 6 place at the finals, we are due to be promoted to 3rd section in January 2025

Hathersage Band October 10 • Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving community band. We enjoy making music and have a good gig schedule. An opportunity has arisen for the right person to join our Principal Cornet Ed as co-principal. Are you up for the challenge? This is our only vacancy.

