Amesbury Town Band

Posted: 31-Oct-2024

Required:

All our sections can do with a little help, especially in the front, and back, row of cornets. We're a non-contesting band, we play for the enjoyment of the music.



Contact:

email@ . For more information visit our website at: www.amesburytownband.club. We look forward to hearing from you.