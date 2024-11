The Harrogate Band November 5 • The Harrogate Band are looking to recruit a strong front row cornet player (position negotiable). With our own excellent bandroom, great transport links from Leeds and York and a wide variety of interesting and unusual jobs, we could be the band for you!

Dobcross Silver Band November 4 • Dobcross Silver Band are looking for a couple of cornet players. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you’re a team player, get in touch…..NOW!!

Brunel Brass Organisation November 4 • We're looking for a TENOR HORN player to join us, following invitation to the Spring Festival 2025. . We are a friendly and dedicated band with many contesting ambitions.