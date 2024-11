Barnsley Brass November 13 • Barnsley Brass requires an Eb bass player.. We are based in Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 just south of Barnsley.. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday evenings at 8pm in our purpose built bandroom..

Besses o'th' Barn Band November 12 • Under the direction of David W Ashworth, we are making every effort to complete the rebuild of this very famous brass band. We require a kit percussionists and one Back Row Cornet to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest.

Besses o'th' Barn Band November 12 • Besses o'th' Barn Band are looking to recruit an experienced Bass Trombone player to complete their Trombone Section with immediate effect.

