Epping Forest Band December 30 • We are a friendly 3rd section band that have a vacancy for a solo horn to complete our line up. We perform in a variety of gigs and contests throughout the year. Our band hut is located close to Epping tube station and easy access for the M11.

Besses o'th' Barn Band December 30 • Besses o'th' Barn Band require two percussionists for the North West Area as we finalise our line up.

Harlow Brass Band December 29 • We are a friendly and welcoming band who hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts. We also play at various local events throughout the year. We have vacancies for BACK ROW CORNETS, . TROMBONES and PERCUSSION.

