Boarshurst Silver Band January 13 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Brunel Brass Organisation January 13 • We're looking for a TENOR HORN player to join us, following invitation to the Spring Festival 2025. . We are a friendly and dedicated band with many contesting ambitions. . (1st Section West of England)

Uckfield Concert Brass January 13 • Uckfield Concert Brass [in East Sussex] is looking for a top-flight musical director to lead the band as it continues to make great music into 2025 and beyond..

