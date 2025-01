Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 13-Jan-2025

Required:

Uckfield Concert Brass [in East Sussex] is looking for a top-flight musical director to lead the band as it continues to make great music into 2025 and beyond.



Contact:

Applicants should send their CV and a short statement about how their experience matches the job description and person specification to