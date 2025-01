Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

West Yorkshire Brass

Posted: 20-Jan-2025

Required:

We are a friendly and welcoming non-competing band based in the Bradford area of West Yorkshire. We play at various events in Yorkshire throughout the year. We have vacancies for Eb and BBb basses. Instruments provided if required



Contact:

We practice on Tuesday evenings from 7.45 to 9.45 at St Andrews Church Northcote Road BD2 8QP

More details from website or e-mail secretary