Cory keep developing new Landscapes

The Brass in Concert Champion of Champions keep developing their talents in new musical areas.

Landscapes
  The band's latest CD is now available as a traditional physical product

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

        

Following their success in claiming the 'Champion of Champions' title on the weekend as part of the 2020 Brass in Concert online festival, demand for Cory's entertainment music making has been further boosted by additional high profile recognition.

CD launch

First of all, their critically acclaimed 'Landscapes' recording has been released in physical CD format to add to the successful download format on the www.wobplay.com platform.

Featuring major works from John McCabe ('Cloudcatcher Fells'), Edmund Rubbra ('Variations on the Shining River'), Eric Ball (High Peak'), John Ireland ('A Downland Suite') and Edward Elgar ('A Severn Suite') it has already gained a 5 star review from 4BR.

Social distancing

In contrast their latest socially distanced video production of 'Swan Lake' has been featured on the Classic fm playlist, whilst small ensembles from the band recently performed under strict Covid-19 restrictions as part of their residency partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff.

'Landscapes' has already proved a popular release and we hope that brass band traditionalists will take the opportunity of adding it to their CD collectionPhilip Harper

CD addition

Cory MD, Phil Harper told 4BR: "'Landscapes' has already proved a popular release and we hope that brass band traditionalists will take the opportunity of adding it to their CD collection.

We thoroughly enjoy making the videos which we hope put a smile on people's faces and our important relationship with the Welsh College of Music and Drama is something we are keen to help maintain and enhance even during this difficult time."

Find out more

To find out more about the band, their ongoing activities and releases go to: https://coryband.com/

        

