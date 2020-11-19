                 

News

Refunds and potential replay for Butlins

Festival Organisers confirm full refunds of entry fees and accommodation as they look towards potential future dates.

bUTLINS
  Refunds will be given as organisers look at potential future dates.

Thursday, 19 November 2020

        

Following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2021 Butlin's Brass Band Festival the organisers have confirmed through Brass Bands England that all bands and contest entrants will receive a full refund of their contest entry fee in the coming weeks.

Any enquiries should be made via member@bbe.org.uk

Refunds

Full refunds on accommodation will be made available through the 'Coronavirus Book With Confidence Guarantee' by visiting www.butlins.com

In a statement, Festival Director, Steve Walker said: "The highly detailed work that Butlin's had carried out with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as well as with Brass Bands England (BBE), to make the weekend as safe as possible for everyone in attendance, had given us some hope that we would have also been able to provide an enjoyable and rewarding event.

However, the increasing effects of lockdown have sadly made it impossible for the participating bands to prepare and for the Skegness Resort to open at the time planned."

Details of the 2022 Butlin's Brass Band Festival will hopefully be available very soon, but there is still a possibility that we could host an event in the spring of 20214BR

Spring 2021 or 2022

Making the further announcement Steve Walker continued: "We'd like to thank everyone who had committed to attending the Festival and assure them that we are investigating every possibility to stage the most enjoyable brass band weekend on the calendar as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

Details of the 2022 Butlin's Brass Band Festival will hopefully be available very soon, but there is still a possibility that we could host an event in the spring of 2021, Government advice, other practicalities for participants and public safety precautions allowing.

Details of the next Butlin's Brass Band Festival will be made available through the brass band press as soon as they are available."

        

