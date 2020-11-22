Double Champion of Champions online triumph for young star

The talented Sebastian Rowe leads the online Champion of Champions at the Band Association of New South Wales

The Band Association of New South Wales recently held is prestigious State Champion of Champions event — although due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic it was held online this year.

The move to an online presentation saw an incredible response from performers with over 320 entries in various sections of competition.

Broadcast

Supported by Besson Buffet Crampon and broadcast by www.Brassbanned.com there were entries in the Under 15; Under 19 and Open categories for the principal adjudicator John Saunders to enjoy and separate.

The Blue Riband Open competition which saw five fine performances, was won by tenor horn player Nicky Abkiewicz from Sydney City Brass with what was described by John as "a very solid performance"of John Golland's 'Rhapsody No 1 for Eb Horn'.





Double

The Under 15 Brass Champion of Champions was Sebastian Rowe from the Gunnedah Shire Band, who gave an excellent performance of the classic Stanley Boddington arrangement of 'Endearing Young Charms', which John described as "well thought out"with "very accomplished clean technique".

The young euphonium player beat off the strong challenge from a talented group of six rivals on flugel, tuba, tenor horn, cornet and trombone.



Not content with just the single victory though, Sebastian then went on to make it a double by taking the Under 19 honours with a splendid rendition of 'Mayfly Blues' by Belgian composer Stan Nieuwenhuis.

It proved to be a "clear winner"against seven high quality rivals according to John Saunders, thanks to his "fantastic playing and range of skills".

He went onto to say that he felt Sebastian's was the "standout performance across the board"and that he now looked forward to hearing his perform live in the future.

He went onto to say that he felt Sebastian's was the "standout performance across the board" and that he now looked forward to hearing his perform live in the future 4BR

Advertisement

Very proud

Speaking about his double, Sebastian said he was "very proud"whilst his parents added that the success came though a great deal of hard work and practice and a personal desire to try an emulate his aunty Kirsty for whom the 'Mayfly Blues' piece was written.

There was also plenty for the St George Brass Band to celebrate as their players and ensembles claimed the Under 15 Duet; Under 15 Trio; Under 15 Quartet; Under 15 Ensemble; Under 19 Duet; Under 19 Trio; Under 19 Quartet and Under 19 Ensemble prizes.