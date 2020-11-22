                 

*
banner

News

Double Champion of Champions online triumph for young star

The talented Sebastian Rowe leads the online Champion of Champions at the Band Association of New South Wales

Rowe
  Sebastian Rowe won both the Under 15 and Under 19 Champion of Champions title

Sunday, 22 November 2020

        

The Band Association of New South Wales recently held is prestigious State Champion of Champions event — although due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus pandemic it was held online this year.

The move to an online presentation saw an incredible response from performers with over 320 entries in various sections of competition.

Broadcast

Supported by Besson Buffet Crampon and broadcast by www.Brassbanned.com there were entries in the Under 15; Under 19 and Open categories for the principal adjudicator John Saunders to enjoy and separate.

The Blue Riband Open competition which saw five fine performances, was won by tenor horn player Nicky Abkiewicz from Sydney City Brass with what was described by John as "a very solid performance"of John Golland's 'Rhapsody No 1 for Eb Horn'.

Double

The Under 15 Brass Champion of Champions was Sebastian Rowe from the Gunnedah Shire Band, who gave an excellent performance of the classic Stanley Boddington arrangement of 'Endearing Young Charms', which John described as "well thought out"with "very accomplished clean technique".

The young euphonium player beat off the strong challenge from a talented group of six rivals on flugel, tuba, tenor horn, cornet and trombone.

Not content with just the single victory though, Sebastian then went on to make it a double by taking the Under 19 honours with a splendid rendition of 'Mayfly Blues' by Belgian composer Stan Nieuwenhuis.

It proved to be a "clear winner"against seven high quality rivals according to John Saunders, thanks to his "fantastic playing and range of skills".

He went onto to say that he felt Sebastian's was the "standout performance across the board"and that he now looked forward to hearing his perform live in the future.

He went onto to say that he felt Sebastian's was the "standout performance across the board" and that he now looked forward to hearing his perform live in the future4BR

Very proud

Speaking about his double, Sebastian said he was "very proud"whilst his parents added that the success came though a great deal of hard work and practice and a personal desire to try an emulate his aunty Kirsty for whom the 'Mayfly Blues' piece was written.

There was also plenty for the St George Brass Band to celebrate as their players and ensembles claimed the Under 15 Duet; Under 15 Trio; Under 15 Quartet; Under 15 Ensemble; Under 19 Duet; Under 19 Trio; Under 19 Quartet and Under 19 Ensemble prizes.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rowe

Double Champion of Champions online triumph for young star

November 22 • The talented Sebastian Rowe leads the online Champion of Champions at the Band Association of New South Wales

Carrie Boax

Host intervention robs Scottish banding of answers

November 22 • There was no answer to the question of a rehearsal return posed by SBBA President Carrie Boax in a televised debate after BBC presenter ignores the need for a political response.

Wainwright

Festive music from BrookWright Music

November 21 • There are plenty of great titles to enjoy in time for the festive season despite the challenges.

Signing

New rep signing for Grimethorpe

November 21 • Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top