Baritone benefits from Band Supplies

A new Sovereign baritone from Band Supplies now comes with even more extra freebies — including free tuition from Black Dyke Band star Michael Cavanagh.

Besson
  Buy the Sovereign baritone and benefit from tuition from Besson star Mike Cavanagh

Monday, 23 November 2020

        

If you purchase a new Sovereign baritone from Band Supplies for Christmas then it comes with extra festive goodies.

The Besson Sovereign BE955 in silver plate is a professional level instrument — and remains one of the most popular in the banding world.

Extensive testing

The three valve compensating instruments all go through an extensive testing and checking process before they leave the factory — performed on by pone of Besson's leading artists to ensure you can enjoy its outstanding tonal quality, intonation and craftsmanship.

Band Supplies then adds to the package with the opportunity to purchase it on easy payment 0% finance up to 3 years, as well as it coming with 1 year's free insurance and a Wallace practice mute.

Cavanagh



All this now you can work with Besson star Michael Cavanagh — the solo baritone player at Black Dyke — with three free online face to face tuition sessions.

Further information

https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/collections/brass-baritones-professional-baritones/products/besson-sovereign-be955-baritone-silver-plate-product

Price: £3920

        

