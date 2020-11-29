Grimethorpe launches fund raising initiative

One of the world's most famous bands spearheads Crowdfunder appeal to raise vital funds.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has launched its own COVID-19 recovery programme initiative.

It is being spearheaded as part of the Crowdfunder platform linked to Brass Band England's national 'Save our Brass Bands' appeal.

Badly hit

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Since the measures to counter the COVID pandemic were introduced in March all brass bands have been unable to meet or perform to our audiences.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has been particularly badly hit with the loss of over 30 concerts, including the cancellation of sell-out events at the Royal Albert Hall and a tour of Switzerland."

Since being formed in 1917 Grimethorpe has faced many threats to their renowned ability to make music and entertain the public — including the closure of their home colliery in 1993

Having lost 90% of our revenue during 2020 and with no signs yet of any end to the restrictions during 2021, this is, without question, the most challenging period in our history Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Advertisement

Most challenging period

The spokesperson added: "Having lost 90% of our revenue during 2020 and with no signs yet of any end to the restrictions during 2021, this is, without question, the most challenging period in our history.

Bands members have been busy during the lockdown and have worked online in highly creative ways to produce virtual performances which have drawn praise for their innovative and creative approach.

We are determined to fight to maintain the legacy of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band for future generations and are delighted to take part in and offer our support to this vital initiative."





Support

You can support the initiative at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/grimethorpeband