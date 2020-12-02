                 

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.2 Unite the Union

There was a little bit of the dark side about Unite the Union at the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass...

Bolsover
  Unite the Union certainly gave the audience something very different to enjoy

Today we open the second window on our virtual 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass advent calendar.

On the run up to Christmas there will be something different, very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Unite the Union

And there wasn't anything more different than the top section performance given by Unite the Union conducted by John Davis.

Theirs was a programme with more than a touch of the dark side about it — with the band taking to the stage wearing hooded cloaks and painted clown faces and the MD 'disguised' as Darth Maul the Sith Lord from the Star Wars films.

Crepuscular

The music was a real mix of the crepuscular too — from the opening 'Teddy Bears' Massacre' and march 'Mephistopheles' to the velvety dark 'Adagio in G Minor' flugel horn solo beautifully played by Maria Beazer. It was followed by the ominous tread of the condemned man in 'March to the Scaffold'.

Theirs was a programme with more than a touch of the dark side about it — with the band taking to the stage wearing hooded cloaks and painted clown faces and the MD 'disguised' as Darth Maul the Sith Lord from the Star Wars films4BR

Enjoy:

It certainly made an impressionâ€¦

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB99BnD9NaY&t=374s

        

