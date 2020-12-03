Kapitol injection boosts Cory online competition

Cory Band has released further details of key developments to their 2021 Online Brass Band Championships.
Kapitol Promotions has become the headline sponsor for the event which will be known as the Kapitol Cory Online Championships — 'The Battle of the Regions'.
Delighted
Speaking on behalf of Kapitol Promotions, Director Philip Morris told 4BR: "We're delighted to be partnering with Cory on this innovative project, the primary aim of which is to keep bands playing through the pandemic.
With the enforced cancellation of the Regional Championships for 2021, Kapitol Promotions is keen to be able to continue to support the movement at its various levels and, after the incredible success of Cory's first online competition which we also supported, we are very pleased to be able to become the main sponsor this time."
Sponsors
It was also confirmed that the new University Section will be sponsored by the UniBrass Foundation.
UniBrass 2021 Chair Voirrey Baker told 4BR: "Whilst our 2021 contest has unfortunately been postponed, UniBrass has been working hard to find creative ways to engage and support university brass bands.
We are very excited to work with Cory to provide this online contest opportunity, welcoming a fantastic range of university brass bands to showcase their talents to a wide audience."
Support
Broadcast dates for the event have now been set, and will be spread over three weekends in February and March 2021. With additional support from Arts Council Wales, these contests will be broadcast free of charge on Cory Band's YouTube channel.
Further section sponsors are World of Brass; Besson Musical Instruments; Wright & Round Music Publishers and Thurrock Marching Brass.
Additionally, Jonny Bates Music will be sponsoring an award for the Best New Composition or Arrangement.
Thrilled
Cory Band, Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "We're thrilled at the level of support our new contest has been able to attract. As well as not charging an entry fee, we didn't have to turn away any of the bands which entered -doubling the number from last time!
We can also continue to broadcast all of these programmes free to air to the benefit of brass band fans the world over, and we hope as many people as possible will tune in and share in the achievements of all the entrants."
He added: "We're hugely looking forward to this festival of lockdown banding, and we have to say a massive thank you to all our sponsors and funders for enabling it to happen in a way which has provided free access for everyone."
Broadcasts:
Friday 19th February: 6.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)
Second Section
Saturday 20th February: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
Fourth Section
Friday 26th February: 6.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)
University Section
Saturday 27th February: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)
First Section
Friday 5th March: 6.00pm-9.00pm (GMT)
Youth Section
Saturday 6th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (GMT)
Third Section
Saturday 6th March: 7.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)
Championship Section: Part 1
Sunday 7th March: 5.00pm-10.00pm
Championship Section Part 2 and Results Ceremony (all sections)
Competing Bands:
Championship Section:
Aldbourne Band
Amersham Band
Burry Port Town Band
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band
Dalmellington Band
Easington Colliery
Enderby Band
Filton Concert Brass
Friary Brass Band
Lydbrook Band
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band
Michelmersh Silver Band
Paris Brassband
St Dennis Band
The GUS Band
UNISON Kinneil Band
Whitburn Band
First Section:
Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band
Brunel Brass
BTM Brass Band
Chiltern Hills Brass
Coalburn Silver Band
Dallas Brass Band
Drogheda Brass Band
Dunaskin Doon Band
Freckleton Brass Band
Johnstone Band
Kingdom Brass
Langley Band
Lewis Merthyr Band
Lochgelly Band
Manx Concert Brass
Milton Keynes Brass
North Skelton Band
Pontardulais Town Band
Seindorf Arian Deiniolen
Stranbane Brass
Strata Brass
Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band
Second Section:
Annan Town Band
Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band
Brass Band B10
Brass Band du Hainaut
Brass Band Westfalen
Broxburn & Livingston
Chinnor Silver Band
Clackmannan District Brass Band
Fjell Brass
Gresley Colliery Brass Band
Ifton Colliery Band
Roughan Silver Band
Shrewton Silver Band
Ware Brass
Weston Brass
Third Section:
Brilliante Brass Band
Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band
Darwen Brass
Gillingham Imperial Silver Band
Hawk Green Band
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band
Lakeland Brass Band
Langholm Town Band
Littleport Brass
Lostock Hall Memorial Band
Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel
Navan Silver Band
Newhall Band
Seindorf Beaumaris
Towcester Studio Band
United Brass
Weymouth Concert Brass
Whitworth Vale & Healey
Fourth Section:
Amington Band
Ashover Brass Band
Askam Town Silver Band & Friends
Blackley Band
Corby Silver Band
Crosskeys Band
Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band
Fakenham Town Band
Golborne Brass
Holmestrand Brass
Langley Community Brass
Loxley Silver Band
Manx Youth Band
Morecombe Band
Oakdale Silver Band
Pangbourne Band
Royston Town Band
Shaftesbury Town Silver Band
Shanklin Town I O W
Simply Brass
Sotra Brass
Test Valley Brass
Twin Cities Brass Band
Wincanton Silver Band
Witney Town Band
Woodhouse Prize Band
Youth Section:
Abbey Brass (Jedforest)
BTM Next Generation Band
Burry Port Junior Band
Elland Silver Training Band
Elland Silver Youth Band
Gresley Colliery Youth Band
Lions Youth Brass
M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith
Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris
University Section:
Bangor University Brass Band
King's College London Brass Band
Lancaster University Brass Band
Oakland University Brass Band
The University of Warwick Brass Band
University of Birmingham Brass Band
University of Bristol Brass Band
University of Huddersfield
University of Salford
University of Sheffield Brass Band
University of York Brass Band
Durham University Brass Band
Southampton University Brass Band
Cardiff University Brass Band