Kapitol injection boosts Cory online competition

Cory's 2021 online championships have gained headline support from Kapitol Promotions as entries come in from around the banding globe.

Cory Band has released further details of key developments to their 2021 Online Brass Band Championships.

Kapitol Promotions has become the headline sponsor for the event which will be known as the Kapitol Cory Online Championships — 'The Battle of the Regions'.

Delighted

Speaking on behalf of Kapitol Promotions, Director Philip Morris told 4BR: "We're delighted to be partnering with Cory on this innovative project, the primary aim of which is to keep bands playing through the pandemic.

With the enforced cancellation of the Regional Championships for 2021, Kapitol Promotions is keen to be able to continue to support the movement at its various levels and, after the incredible success of Cory's first online competition which we also supported, we are very pleased to be able to become the main sponsor this time."

Sponsors

It was also confirmed that the new University Section will be sponsored by the UniBrass Foundation.

UniBrass 2021 Chair Voirrey Baker told 4BR: "Whilst our 2021 contest has unfortunately been postponed, UniBrass has been working hard to find creative ways to engage and support university brass bands.

We are very excited to work with Cory to provide this online contest opportunity, welcoming a fantastic range of university brass bands to showcase their talents to a wide audience."

Support

Broadcast dates for the event have now been set, and will be spread over three weekends in February and March 2021. With additional support from Arts Council Wales, these contests will be broadcast free of charge on Cory Band's YouTube channel.

Further section sponsors are World of Brass; Besson Musical Instruments; Wright & Round Music Publishers and Thurrock Marching Brass.

Additionally, Jonny Bates Music will be sponsoring an award for the Best New Composition or Arrangement.

Thrilled

Cory Band, Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "We're thrilled at the level of support our new contest has been able to attract. As well as not charging an entry fee, we didn't have to turn away any of the bands which entered -doubling the number from last time!

We can also continue to broadcast all of these programmes free to air to the benefit of brass band fans the world over, and we hope as many people as possible will tune in and share in the achievements of all the entrants."

He added: "We're hugely looking forward to this festival of lockdown banding, and we have to say a massive thank you to all our sponsors and funders for enabling it to happen in a way which has provided free access for everyone."

We're thrilled at the level of support our new contest has been able to attract. As well as not charging an entry fee, we didn't have to turn away any of the bands which entered -doubling the number from last time! Philip Harper

Advertisement

Broadcasts:

Friday 19th February: 6.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)

Second Section

Saturday 20th February: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

Fourth Section

Friday 26th February: 6.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)

University Section

Saturday 27th February: 1.00pm — 10.00pm (GMT)

First Section

Friday 5th March: 6.00pm-9.00pm (GMT)

Youth Section

Saturday 6th March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (GMT)

Third Section

Saturday 6th March: 7.00pm-10.00pm (GMT)

Championship Section: Part 1

Sunday 7th March: 5.00pm-10.00pm

Championship Section Part 2 and Results Ceremony (all sections)

Competing Bands:

Championship Section:



Aldbourne Band

Amersham Band

Burry Port Town Band

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1 Band

Dalmellington Band

Easington Colliery

Enderby Band

Filton Concert Brass

Friary Brass Band

Lydbrook Band

Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band

Michelmersh Silver Band

Paris Brassband

St Dennis Band

The GUS Band

UNISON Kinneil Band

Whitburn Band

First Section:



Arkansas Musicworks Brass Band

Brunel Brass

BTM Brass Band

Chiltern Hills Brass

Coalburn Silver Band

Dallas Brass Band

Drogheda Brass Band

Dunaskin Doon Band

Freckleton Brass Band

Johnstone Band

Kingdom Brass

Langley Band

Lewis Merthyr Band

Lochgelly Band

Manx Concert Brass

Milton Keynes Brass

North Skelton Band

Pontardulais Town Band

Seindorf Arian Deiniolen

Stranbane Brass

Strata Brass

Wotton-Under-Edge Silver Band

Second Section:



Annan Town Band

Bearpark & Esh Colliery Band

Brass Band B10

Brass Band du Hainaut

Brass Band Westfalen

Broxburn & Livingston

Chinnor Silver Band

Clackmannan District Brass Band

Fjell Brass

Gresley Colliery Brass Band

Ifton Colliery Band

Roughan Silver Band

Shrewton Silver Band

Ware Brass

Weston Brass

Third Section:



Brilliante Brass Band

Cardiff North Lakes Brass Band

Darwen Brass

Gillingham Imperial Silver Band

Hawk Green Band

Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band

Lakeland Brass Band

Langholm Town Band

Littleport Brass

Lostock Hall Memorial Band

Musikgesellschaft Brass Band Rehetobel

Navan Silver Band

Newhall Band

Seindorf Beaumaris

Towcester Studio Band

United Brass

Weymouth Concert Brass

Whitworth Vale & Healey

Fourth Section:



Amington Band

Ashover Brass Band

Askam Town Silver Band & Friends

Blackley Band

Corby Silver Band

Crosskeys Band

Dronfield & Lowedges Community Band

Fakenham Town Band

Golborne Brass

Holmestrand Brass

Langley Community Brass

Loxley Silver Band

Manx Youth Band

Morecombe Band

Oakdale Silver Band

Pangbourne Band

Royston Town Band

Shaftesbury Town Silver Band

Shanklin Town I O W

Simply Brass

Sotra Brass

Test Valley Brass

Twin Cities Brass Band

Wincanton Silver Band

Witney Town Band

Woodhouse Prize Band

Youth Section:



Abbey Brass (Jedforest)

BTM Next Generation Band

Burry Port Junior Band

Elland Silver Training Band

Elland Silver Youth Band

Gresley Colliery Youth Band

Lions Youth Brass

M3 City of Cardiff Melingriffith

Seindorf Ieuenctid Beaumaris

University Section:



Bangor University Brass Band

King's College London Brass Band

Lancaster University Brass Band

Oakland University Brass Band

The University of Warwick Brass Band

University of Birmingham Brass Band

University of Bristol Brass Band

University of Huddersfield

University of Salford

University of Sheffield Brass Band

University of York Brass Band

Durham University Brass Band

Southampton University Brass Band

Cardiff University Brass Band