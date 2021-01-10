17 bands signal intentions for Dutch Open

Seventeen bands from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have signalled their intention to take part in the 2021 Dutch Open Championships.
Provisional date
The event has been provisionally marked to be hosted at the De Oosterpoort venue in Groningen on the 12th June, although due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the organisers alongside the Groningen Brass Experience, will make decision whether the event can be run on 1st March.
They stated: "Due to the strict regulation in the Netherlands and abroad to limit the spread of COVID-19 most rehearsals have stopped. Despite this situation 16 bands have subscribed for the Championships.
The organisation is very pleased with the great interest in the event from bands in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The maximum number of participants has been reached and registration is now closed."
due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the organisers alongside the Groningen Brass Experience, will make decision whether the event can be run on 1st March4BR
Championship Section:
Brassband Rijnmond
Provinciale Brassband Groningen
Brassband De Waldsang
De Spijkerpakkenband
Amsterdam Brass
Brass Band Schoonhoven
Noordlimburgse Brassband (Belgium)
First Section:
Mercator Brass Band (Belgium)
Brassband Breukelen
Cologne Concert Brass (Germany)
Nordbayerische Brass Band (Germany)
Pro Rege Heerenveen
Second Section:
Martini Brassband
Chr. Brassband Excelsior
Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen
Greidebrass, Greidhoeke
Brass Band Constantijn Huygens