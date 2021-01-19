Special RNCM Brass Band Festival broadcast

You can enjoy some brilliant performances from a specially curated RNCM Brass Band Festival programme later this month — but you need to be quick to book your free online ticket.

Although there will be no live RNCM Brass Band Festival this year in Manchester, it has been announced that a special online broadcast will be made on Sunday 31st January.

Curator Choice

Starting at 2.00pm it is being hosted by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh and will take the form of a curator's choice audio programme looking back at highlights featuring world class soloists and bands performing outstanding music.

A special highlight will be a 30 minute video broadcast of the remarkable Wilfred Heaton 'Trombone Concerto' performance given by trombonist Ian Bousfield from the 2019 Festival, accompanied by Foden's Band.

Zoom discussion

At 3.00pm there will be a live Zoom discussion hosted by Brass Bands England CEO Kenny Crookston, featuring special guests looking at the importance of the Festival in the brass band landscape.

For more information go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-band-festival/

Free virtual tickets

Free 'virtual tickets' can be obtained by following the online link https://tickets.rncm.ac.uk/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=15815&promo=FESTIVAL2021SP

Please consider making a donation for the ticket to help the RNCM continue to nurture the next generation of musical talent and to support the continued success of the RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Programme:



Sunday 31st January:

2PM — 2.45PM: AN ONLINE TRIBUTE — CURATOR'S CHOICE

Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh presents an audio programme looking back at some Festival highlights featuring outstanding soloists and bands, great conducting and premiere performances.

Programme:

Little Suite No 1 (Malcolm Arnold)

RNCM Brass Band (2008)

Conductor: Nicholas Childs

Shift — 1st Movement (Simon Dobson)

RNCM Brass Band (2012)

Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)

Conductor: Jon Malaxetxebarria

Finale from Songs from the Paradise Saloon (Bramwell Tovey)

Foden's Band (2015)

Soloist: Mark O'Keefe (trumpet)

Conductor: Bramwell Tovey

Diversions after Benjamin Britten

Aria (Lucy Pankhurst)

March (Paul McGhee)

Toccata (Gavin Higgins)

Tredegar Band (2013)

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Praise (Wilfred Heaton)

Black Dyke Band with the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army (2019)

Conductor: Nicholas Childs

3PM — 4:30PM:

LIVE DISCUSSION WITH BRASS BANDS ENGLAND

Zoom discussion looking at the importance of the Festival in the brass band landscape, hosted by Kenny Crookson, Chief Executive Officer of Brass Bands England. He will be joined by Paul Hindmarsh, Artistic Director of the Festival, and other special guests.

FROM 2PM: WILFRED HEATON TROMBONE CONCERTO WITH FODEN'S BAND AND IAN BOUSFIELD

This 30-minute video will be available to watch for a 24-hour window, from 2pm GMT on Sunday 31st January.

Book

This is an online event, booking required, with the live discussion taking place over Zoom. Please book one ticket per household.

Your link and password to watch the event will be included in your confirmation email.

These videos will only be available to watch for a 24-hour window, from 2pm GMT on Sunday 31 January 2021, and will not be available to watch again thereafter.