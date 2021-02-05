                 

*
News

Adult edition added to Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival

An Open Solo Event has been added to the SBBA Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival.

SBBA
  The adult section has now been added to the festival

Friday, 05 February 2021

        

Following on from the Scottish Brass Band Association's recent announcement of its Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival to be held over the weekend of what would have been the Scottish Championships, there will now also be an opportunity adult players to display their musical talents.

Open Solo

SBBA are hosting a virtual Open Solo Event as part of the planned festival on Saturday and Sunday, 13th/14th March.

The youth events will be broadcast on the SBBA YouTube on the Saturday followed by the open event on the following day.

Take the opportunity

"We hope that players who are normally working hard for contest rehearsals will take this opportunity to enter our solo event,"co-organiser Ann Murray told 4BR.

"As February would normally be one of our busiest rehearsal months, why not get out the instruments and your solo music and give it a go?

There is no cost for entering and no travelling required so this opportunity should give our senior musicians something to work towards while we are in lockdown."

Give it a go

The entry form and guidance notes on recording can be downloaded from SBBA's website at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/news/6001/solo-festival-is-extended-to-senior-brass-players

Solos should be submitted to SBBA education officer John Boax at sbbaeducation@gmail.com no later than 28th February.

There will be awards for best cornet, flugel, horn, euphonium, baritone, trombone and bass, overall first to fourth placed entrants and also an Over 40 award.

Further information:



Scottish Youth Solo & Ensemble Festival goes online â€” 4barsrest

        

