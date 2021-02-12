Reach for the stars...

The National Youth and National Childrens' Band of Great Britain link up with the Royal Marines Band Service for 'Andromeda' performance and future star links.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB), has announced a pioneering partnership with the Royal Marines Band Service.

The collaboration, believed to be the first of its kind between a national youth music organisation and the Armed Forces, will see the eighty-strong Youth Band and the sixty plus members of the Children's Band join with the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) in a series of ongoing performance and educational projects.

Joint performance

The initiative will be marked by a joint online performance of Dan Price's exciting composition, 'Andromeda', which has been reworked for brass and wind band.

The partnership follows the NYBBGB's recent announcement of its forthcoming season, which due to the ongoing pandemic will be a combined virtual and physical series of courses.

Delighted

The new partnership was initiated by NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley and Youth Band alumnus Sam Hairsine, Director of Music in the Royal Marines Band Service.

He told 4BR: "I'm delighted that the Royal Marines Band Service is partnering with the young musicians and top professionals of the NYBBGB.

To be able to offer performance and development opportunities, particularly in the current climate, is very important to us, and a real thrill."

Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNVzxzp6jxA&feature=youtu.be

Fantastic opportunity

In response, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB Chief Executive, added: "This exciting partnership will see the two organisations collaborating on a number of music and education projects.

The values of the RMBS align closely with our own, there is so much that our students can learn from the Royal Marines beyond music. This is a fantastic opportunity."

Founded in 1903, The Royal Marines Band Service is regarded as one of the world's most versatile military musical organisations, providing the Royal Navy, Defence and the State with musical and ceremonial excellence that underpins the fabric of the nation, Service ethos and national core values.

Further information:

Search for the NYBBGB (funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nybbgb.org.uk to keep up-to-date.

The Bands of HM Royal marines can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, or visit www.royalnavy.mod.uk/rmbs