Finishing touches put on Mode for... brass teaching method

New tutor book will be released to coincide Children's Mental Health Week.

  The book will have a new focus

Thursday, 18 February 2021

        

'Mode for...Brass!' has put the finishing touches to its new tutor book will provide essential musical education combined with ways to build an emotional toolkit to enhance flourishing, resilience, happiness and positive mental health.

Focus

As previously announced through 4BR, it is in line with Children's Mental Health Week, with Tabby Kerwin of Mode forâ€¦ stating that it ensures that the signature brass teaching method has a new in-depth focus on positive wellbeing and mental health.

It also coincides with the 13th anniversary of Mode forâ€¦ and to celebrate they are sharing a free sample with anyone who would like it.

New tutor book

The new tutor book will be the first comprehensive beginner method for brass and wellbeing education with new lessons, formats, backing tracks and eight dedicated wellbeing lessons to help support the wellbeing and mental health of brass students.

Designed for Bb and Eb pitch instruments, 'Mode for...Brass!', which was originally created by Simon Kerwin, approaches brass education in a different way.

It has a specific focus on musical education combined with ways to build an emotional toolkit to enhance flourishing, resilience, happiness and positive mental health.

It not only aims to help students learn how to play an instrument, but also how to perform and deal with the elements performing requires with the coping skills and strategies that can be carried over into everyday life.

Exciting development

Tabby told 4BR: "This is an exciting development for Mode for... as we invest in helping future generations of brass musicians who prioritise mental health and wellbeing.

I'm committed to developing a mentally healthy culture in bands.

This year felt like a great time to go back to the beginning and enhance and develop the book by updating it with the elements that students really need in life; methods for supporting wellbeing."

Combining elements

Tabby added: "The new version of 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!' will be the first ever brass education book to put this focus on developing the skills to lead a flourishing and mentally healthy life through brass music.

It combines elements of science, positive psychology and handy techniques for bringing calm and control to the minds of students and teachers.

It's been a great team project at Mode forâ€¦ and having the musical and teaching experience of colleague Dave Roberts has been invaluable in the re-writing of the book."

It combines elements of science, positive psychology and handy techniques for bringing calm and control to the minds of students and teachersMode for...

Find out more

She concluded: "This year the focus at Mode forâ€¦ is on brass education, wellbeing and mental health and 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!' is a wonderful way of starting wellbeing education at an early age through music.

We will also be developing ways to bring the wellbeing elements into events and our wider catalogue of music for beginner brass."

Free sample

The new version of Mode for...Brass! will be released in June 2021, priced at £20 and available in digital format with live embedded links to backing tracks.

To receive a free sample of some of the lessons, simply register at: https://forms.gle/QnwbcoFoJ5TJTp3DA

To support Place 2 Be's Children's Mental Health Week, please use the hashtag #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek and visit www.place2be.org.uk/ for further details.

For more details on Mode for... visit www.modefor.co.uk

        

