Green light for 2021 Brass Band Summer School return

The 35th anniversary course hopes to return with a return to an in-person format later this eyar in Harrogate.

Following a successful online virtual course last year, the popular Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) is delighted to announce that it will return to its regular in-person format later this year when it celebrates its 35th anniversary at Harrogate Ladies College from August 8th-14th.

Return to normality

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Following recent government announcements, the Directors of the BBSS have taken the decision to prepare for a return to normality in what is a special year for the organisation.

It was a pleasure to provide a virtual online alternative for our delegates last year, but now we're planning for business as usual, with Course Director Richard Evans set to lead a wonderful week of music making helped by a host of world class tutors."

Tutors

Joining Richard Evans on his 20th course as BBSS Musical Director will be David Childs, Owen Farr, James Fountain, Matthew McCombie, Les Neish, Lee Skipsey, Becky Smith and Brian Taylor.

In addition to the usual band rehearsals, tutor recitals, solo and ensemble showcases, masterclasses, light-hearted entertainment competition, individual face-to-face lessons and evening entertainment, this year's delegates will also be part of a special 'BBSS Anniversary Finale Concert' at Harrogate's spacious Grade 1 listed church, St. Wilfrid.

Safety

Together with Harrogate Ladies College, the Brass Band Summer School is committed to following all government guidance to ensure the safety of its delegates.

Exactly what this entails will become clearer over the next five months, but should it result in the unlikely cancellation of the course, a full refund will be offered to delegates, together with the opportunity to be part of a virtual online alternative in its place.

Secure your place:

You can secure your place on this year's Brass Band Summer School (8th-14th August, 2021) with an online deposit of £50.

Visit: www.brassbandsummerschool.com