Wales to lead on Women in Brass Bands

New Welsh body to host an free open forum discussion on the topic of women in brass bands.

bbw
  The forum will be hosted by television presenter Branwen Gwyn

Sunday, 07 March 2021

        

Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales, the new representative body that aims to support the existing organisations and structures of the nation's banding community and music sector, is to host an open forum to discuss the role of women within the brass band movement.

International Women's Week

The forum event on Tuesday 9th March (8.00pm) will coincide with International Women's Week (6th-12th March) and will provide a platform to discuss the past, present and future of participation and leadership opportunities and whether there is still work to be done to ensure equality of opportunity.

Host and guests

The evening will be hosted by television presenter Branwen Gwyn, who will be joined by special guests Helen Williams of Cory Band and composer Liz Lane.

The free event welcomes as many people as possible to attend online. The event will be held in the English language medium.

Sign up:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/women-in-brass-bands-an-open-forum-as-part-of-international-womens-week-tickets-144388791763?fbclid=IwAR2GJSkFFiLkkOlJap6jiKSx64-jMgQa_O3YzY0BbXtxTR_cWUKTSF9HptY

        

