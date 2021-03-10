4BR Wednesday morning interview with Philip Harper

The Marple Band March 2 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player and tutti cornets.

Crewe Brass February 26 • Following the Government announcement, Crewe Brass are looking to resume COVID compliant rehearsals in the summer. We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist. We have all the gear & instruments and need someone to play them !! They are here waiting for you.

Chadderton Band February 25 • Chadderton Band is a very friendly non contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of any age and ability on all sections of the band + EUPH Drums. Please come along to one of our rehearsals give us a try.