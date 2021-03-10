4BR Wednesday morning interview with Philip Harper

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
We catch up with Philip Harper as he looks forward to the start of the Kapitol Cory Online Championships this weekend.
4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the Cory MD about the forthcoming Kapitol Cory Online Championships
