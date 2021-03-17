                 

Essential listening with Ian Bousfield

The latest Ian Bousfield Experience asks all the big questions once again...

Bousfield
  Episode 40 sees Ian asking the big questions once again...

Wednesday, 17 March 2021

        

Even though there are a huge number of music podcast broadcast across the world each week — none has become such essential listening as 'The Ian Bousfield Experience'.

Who am I?

The virtuoso trombonist certainly asks the 'big' questions about all aspects of playing on each episode — and on his 40th podcast this week he poses the almost existential enquiry — "Who am I without the trombone?"- as well as looking more closely at a question posed by his great fiend Mike Lovatt.

Opens the mind

It's certainly different (this one starts off with a motor sport analogy) — and its certainly opens up the musical mind of the listenerâ€¦

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/24a62222-4b24-4cb2-9180-612df0a56324?fbclid=IwAR0lLeGMZY42r-XkE0gGQu0KG2q4Nyo36mpPC5SccTRYQrewro7nEtkZ5is

        

