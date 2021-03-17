Essential listening with Ian Bousfield

The latest Ian Bousfield Experience asks all the big questions once again...

Even though there are a huge number of music podcast broadcast across the world each week — none has become such essential listening as 'The Ian Bousfield Experience'.

Who am I?

The virtuoso trombonist certainly asks the 'big' questions about all aspects of playing on each episode — and on his 40th podcast this week he poses the almost existential enquiry — "Who am I without the trombone?"- as well as looking more closely at a question posed by his great fiend Mike Lovatt.

Opens the mind

It's certainly different (this one starts off with a motor sport analogy) — and its certainly opens up the musical mind of the listenerâ€¦

https://player.captivate.fm/episode/24a62222-4b24-4cb2-9180-612df0a56324?fbclid=IwAR0lLeGMZY42r-XkE0gGQu0KG2q4Nyo36mpPC5SccTRYQrewro7nEtkZ5is