One of these days...

The brass band world's patience will be rewarded in the near future...

mASSED
  The players gathered to perform together at Belle Vue in March 1948

Friday, 26 March 2021

        

There is light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, although patience will still be required even outdoors before we can return to the massed performances like these from March 1948 at Belle Vue...

With thanks to Gill Comley

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

cOVID

BBE confirms banding activity guidance from 29th March

March 27 • Brass Bands England provides guidance on new changes that into force from Monday 29th March in England.

Besson

Besson bags Brighouse rising stars

March 27 • The cornet and baritone duo of Tom Smith and Amy Ewen have joined the Besson stable of performance artists.

mASSED

Black Lives

Marsden Jazz Festival partners Black Lives in Music

March 26 • The leading regional jazz festival joins heavyweight representation to commit to equality in the music industry.

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Lindley Band

March 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Lindley Band

March 26 • 2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 22 • Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

