Kapitol plan investment with Culture Recovery award

National Championships' outlook brightened with £50,000 Cultural Recovery Fund award from Arts Council England.

Kapitol Promotions Ltd., which presents the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is to receive £50,000 from the second round of the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund.

The award, which is among more than 2,700 given to recipients from the latest tranch of the £1.57 billion Cultural Recovery Fund, will help to sustain the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, as well as to support community brass band projects that the company has committed to.

The Government has stated that more than £300 million has been awarded to cultural organisations across England including cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much needed help

Arts Council England stated: "The second round of awards will help organisations look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery.

After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead."

Reopening

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, added: "Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors — helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and to thrive in the better times ahead."

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, also added: "These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work."

Delighted

In responding to the news, Philip Morris, Managing Director of Kapitol Promotions Ltd told 4BR: "We are absolutely delighted and very appreciative to have been awarded this grant.

The 'National' is the bedrock of British brass banding, providing cultural and performance significance for nearly every brass band, conductor, player and audiences, as well as vital trading opportunities for a variety of support industries."

Finals support

He continued: "We very much looking forward to welcoming you all to the National Finals for Sections 1 — 4 bands at The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, on 18th and 19th September, and for the Championship Section at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on 2nd October.

More than any other brass band event anywhere in the world, the 'National' involves the largest number of brass bands and players, and we believe that the 2021 Finals represent the return of the important brass band culture in Britain.

Therefore, we hope that everyone supports them in this particular year, subject to Government guidelines."