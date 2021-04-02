                 

4BR Friday Interview with Les Neish

4BR talks to the Besson tuba virtuoso, teacher and educator about the success of the Insieme education project he has been involved with that has helped players during the Covid-19 lockdown.

  Les Neish talks to 4BR about the Insieme education project

Friday, 02 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with the Besson star Les Neish to find out more about the inspirational Insieme education project which has seen over 300 players enjoy performing online music with star players.

Les tells us about the idea behind the initiative, the music it has inspired by the likes of Scottish composer Alan Fernie and what he hopes will be its lasting legacy.

All this and he talks about his future plans and how he is looking forward at last to be back teaching face to face...

To find out more go to: http://www.tuba-artist.com/educator.html

        

