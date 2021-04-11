BBE produces Covid-19 guidance from 12th April

Brass Bands England has announced its guidance to bands in England that will reflect the new rules that come into force from Monday 12th April.

Brass Bands England has received confirmation from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to confirm what brass band activity will be possible as planned from Monday 12th April in England.

As previously reported by BBE, the Government has confirmed the guidance that will be in place under Stage 2 of the roadmap from 12th April 2021.

Different rules may apply from the devolved administrations or Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Activity

Non-professional activity will be permitted in groups of up to six, or a maximum of two households, and will only be permitted outdoors, as per the previous 'rule of six' regulations.

A group comprising up to two households, or if an exemption applies (eg. those within the same support bubble), may include more than six people. If playing in these settings, social distancing must still be maintained, including maintaining a 2m spacing between participants.

It was also reconfirmed that at this stage there is no provision to allow multiple groups of six to engage in activity in the same location, as was the case in some previous tiers.

Indoor non-professional performing arts activity is not currently permitted in any setting.

The guidance defines non-professionals as those participating in the performing arts other than for work purposes. This precludes those who work as professional musicians from participation in settings they are not being paid their professional rate for.

Risk

Before undertaking non-professional performing arts activity, you should consider the case for proceeding (or not) based on any restrictions in your area, the risk involved in the activity, location and the number and health of participants, particularly if vulnerable individuals are involved.

BBE has previously published guidance and advice that covers rehearsals in groups of six, which is available on this link: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources and activity should be operated under the provisions laid out in Risk Assessment No.1. This guidance will be updated shortly.

Youth Bands

The Department for Education has also published guidance for youth groups in out-of-school settings.

This guidance states that, from 12th April 2021, activity can be provided as outdoor or indoor provision to all children, without restrictions on the purpose for which they may attend.

Parents should be encouraged to limit the number of out-of-school settings children are sent to, preferably to one.

All indoor activities should be considered if they can be carried out safely and you should consider whether you can run them more safely outside instead, as the risk of transmission is lower outdoors.

To reduce the risk of transmission, you should also aim to minimise mixing between children as far as possible. You should keep children in consistent groups or 'bubbles', consider whether children can be kept in the same bubble as they are in during the school day in order to minimise mixing between different children.

Where it is not possible to group children in the same bubble as they are in during the school day, you should keep them in small groups of no more than 15 children and at least one staff member; and where possible, with the same children each time they attend.

Further steps that can be taken to minimise the risk of mixing between children would include keeping children from the same school together, or working with parents and carers to keep siblings from the same household together.

In outdoor groups there is no limit on the number of attendees however the same measures to minimise mixing should be implemented as indoors.

Guidance

BBE has published guidance for larger rehearsals on the page: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources and bands should use Risk Assessment 3 for outdoors and 4 when indoors, although there are some different requirements for youth settings as shown below.

The key measures that every youth band should have in place are:

1. Face masks should be worn by all children in Year 7 or higher.

2. Prevent those self-isolating from attending.

3. Encouraging staff and children to clean their hands thoroughly and more often — soap or hand sanitiser should be readily available.

4. Ensuring good respiratory hygiene for everyone by promoting the 'catch it, bin it, kill it' approach.

5. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces more than usual.

6. Increased cleaning of toilets and washrooms.

7. Using social distancing to reduce contact and mixing between groups of children.

8. Keeping children in the same bubbles they are in during the school day where possible, or otherwise in small, consistent groups.

9. Keeping occupied spaces well ventilated.

10. Promoting and engaging with the NHS Test and Trace process.

11. Managing and reporting confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

12. Containing any outbreak by following local health protection team advice.

Out of guidance settings

Full guidance for out-of-school settings can be found on the link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-for-parents-and-carers-of-children-attending-out-of-school-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/guidance-for-parents-and-carers-of-children-attending-out-of-school-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak

Live Performances and events

Live performances should not take place at this time. The intention is that these will be permitted from Step 3 of the roadmap (no earlier than 17th May). This is subject to review and further guidance will be provided in advance of Step 3.

Guidance for charity-organised activity will be published on 12th April, but this will apply to events such as village fetes and not regular activity, such as rehearsals, at this point.

This means that full band rehearsals (in England) are not expected before 12th April for youth bands and 17th May for those involving adults, both with social distancing in place BBE

Future changes

BBE has previously published guidance for where bands fit into the Government's roadmap for removing restrictions, which can be found at https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/26022021-1549/bbe-outlines-implications-banding-covid-restrictions-diminish

Full band rehearsals

As yet this guidance does not override anything else in this plan, although further updates are expected in due course.

This means that full band rehearsals are not expected before 12th April for youth bands and 17th May for those involving adults, both with social distancing in place.

Social distancing restrictions are not expected to be lifted until 21st June at the earliest.

The timings outlined above are indicative, and the Government will be led by data, rather than fixed dates. Before taking each step, the Government will review the latest data and will only ease restrictions further if it is safe to do so. The indicative, 'no earlier than' dates are all contingent on the data and subject to change.

Updates

BBE will continue to update its guidance as regulations are updated and this can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources on resuming activities, including example risk assessments.

New Moon Insurance Services has sponsored the BBE Covid advice through support of the Brass Band Emergency Fund.

Anyone wishing to support the Fund can do so here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands-emergency-fund and bands wishing to apply for support should contact BBE on: info@bbe.org.uk

The Government's performing arts guidance can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts