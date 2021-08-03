National Youth enjoying destination Repton

The players of the National Youth Band of Great Britain have headed to Repton School for their Summer Course under Cory MD, Philip Harper

The players of National Youth Band of Great Britain are currently enjoying themselves on their Summer Course at Repton School in Derbyshire under the direction of Cory MD, Philip Harper.

It follows the successful National Children's Band course led by Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs which saw the youngsters provide a wonderful end of course concert in the grounds of the school.

Test Pieces

Now it's the turn of their elder counterparts with Philip Harper pushing them to the full with a programme of repertoire that includes the Championship Section test-pieces 'The Triumph of Time' by Peter Graham and Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma', as well as his own, 'Destination Moon'.

With Olympic Games currently underway in Tokyo the band will open their programme with 'The Olympic Spirit' by John Williams, whilst there is a wonderful chance to hear Lucy Pankhurst's 'Where She Sings Freely' with words by Clara Price.

The players are joined by Cory tuba star Simon Howell who will perform 'Largo al Factotum' and Rodney Newton's 'Capriccio for Tuba'.

Principal players

After a series of auditions, the principal positions were awarded to a host of talented performers — led by Flowers Band cornet player Luke Barker.

The end of course concert will take place on Saturday 7th August at Repton School at 2.00pm.

Principal Players:



Principal Cornet and Leader: Luke Barker

Soprano: Matthew Hall

Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson

Horn: Daniel Marsh

Baritone: Imogen Fewster

Trombone (Joint Principals): Adam Warburton and Barney Shaw

Bass Trombone: Oliver Atherton

Euphonium (Joint Principals): Harry Stubbs and Thomas Hall

Eb Tuba: Morro Barry

Bb Tuba: George Mitchell

Percussion (Joint Principals): Will Rowling and Alex Walton

Image: Courtesy of NYBBGB and Alex Kenyon