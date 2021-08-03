                 

*
banner

News

National Youth enjoying destination Repton

The players of the National Youth Band of Great Britain have headed to Repton School for their Summer Course under Cory MD, Philip Harper

pRINCIPAS
  Philip Harper and his team of talented principal players

Tuesday, 03 August 2021

        

The players of National Youth Band of Great Britain are currently enjoying themselves on their Summer Course at Repton School in Derbyshire under the direction of Cory MD, Philip Harper.

It follows the successful National Children's Band course led by Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs which saw the youngsters provide a wonderful end of course concert in the grounds of the school.

Test Pieces

Now it's the turn of their elder counterparts with Philip Harper pushing them to the full with a programme of repertoire that includes the Championship Section test-pieces 'The Triumph of Time' by Peter Graham and Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma', as well as his own, 'Destination Moon'.

With Olympic Games currently underway in Tokyo the band will open their programme with 'The Olympic Spirit' by John Williams, whilst there is a wonderful chance to hear Lucy Pankhurst's 'Where She Sings Freely' with words by Clara Price.

The players are joined by Cory tuba star Simon Howell who will perform 'Largo al Factotum' and Rodney Newton's 'Capriccio for Tuba'.

Principal players

After a series of auditions, the principal positions were awarded to a host of talented performers — led by Flowers Band cornet player Luke Barker.

The end of course concert will take place on Saturday 7th August at Repton School at 2.00pm.

The end of course concert will take place on Saturday 7th August at Repton School at 2.00pm4BR

Principal Players:


Principal Cornet and Leader: Luke Barker
Soprano: Matthew Hall
Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson
Horn: Daniel Marsh
Baritone: Imogen Fewster
Trombone (Joint Principals): Adam Warburton and Barney Shaw
Bass Trombone: Oliver Atherton
Euphonium (Joint Principals): Harry Stubbs and Thomas Hall
Eb Tuba: Morro Barry
Bb Tuba: George Mitchell
Percussion (Joint Principals): Will Rowling and Alex Walton

Image: Courtesy of NYBBGB and Alex Kenyon

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

pRINCIPAS

National Youth enjoying destination Repton

August 3 • The players of the National Youth Band of Great Britain have headed to Repton School for their Summer Course under Cory MD, Philip Harper

Wellington

New Zealand reflects on National boost

August 2 • New Zealand banding returned to the post Covid-19 contesting stage with a sense of rejuvenation — led by a new generation of young players.

Bolsover

Communal approach brings Covid success for Bolsover

August 2 • Extensive preparations and communal support gives the Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School a clean bill of health as well as a huge musical boost.

Butlins

Cash and carry at Butlin's in 2022

July 31 • There is plenty of prize money to win at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in January — with individuals, ensembles and bands able to carry off big cash prizes.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

August 3 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL

Golborne Brass

August 2 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

August 2 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top