Revised time table set for Bolsover Festival of Brass

The has been a change in some of the timing schedules for bands taking part in the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships in October.

The Bolsover Festival of Brass Entertainment Championships have announced a revised time table of draws for their popular event to be held on Sunday 3rd October at the new venue of Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District.

As reported on 4BR, the contest day will be held with appropriate Covid-19 health and safety requirements and with an inclusive ethos of support for both bands and supporters to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.

However, with some bands still having difficulties on their return to rehearsals some revision has been made with withdrawals.

Revised draw

The revised pre-draw has been made (see below) and the organisers have asked bands to inform them of any changes prior to their appearance that they feel may they would like assistance and advice with.

Bands will be able to give performances of 20 minutes included in a 30 minute 'turnaround slot' of half an hour to ensure that the event can run to time with their assistance.

No registration

The organisers have announced that there will be no registration requirements for the event.

Up to 32 players can take to the stage, although it is hoped that the supportive initiative is implemented by bands in the spirit of friendly competition inclusion rather than competitive advantage.

Further changes

Bands will be notified of further changes and contest developments over the coming weeks as and when they are made.

The event will be livestream broadcasted. Tickets to enjoy the event at Shirebrook Academy are priced at £10.00 and £8.00 on the day.

Championship Section:



Sports Hall

Adjudicator: John Doyle

1. Blidworth Welfare Band (9.00am)

2. Thoresby Colliery Band (9.30am)

3. Unite the Union (10.00am)

4. Stannington Brass (10.30am)

5. Newstead Band (11.00am)

6. Milton Keynes Brass (11.30am)

7. Derwent Brass (Noon)

8. Harrogate (12.30pm)

9. Wardle Anderson Brass (1.00pm)

Break

10. Skelmanthorpe Band (2.00pm)

11. Easington Colliery (2.30pm)

12. Roberts Bakery (3.00pm)

First Section:



Theatre

Adjudicator: Ian Brownbill

1. Rolls Royce Derby (9.15am)

2. Langley Band (9.45am)

3. Yorkshire Imperial Band (10.15am)

4. Strata Brass (10.45am)

5. Stannington Brass (11.15am)

6. Staffordshire Band (11.45pm)

7. GT Group Peterlee (12.15pm)

Break

8. Milton Keynes Brass (1.15pm)

9. South Yorkshire Police (1.45pm)

10. Lindley Band (2.15pm)

11. Silk Brass (2.45pm)

Second Section:



School Hall

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Rockingham (3.00pm)

2. Hebden Bridge (3.30pm)

3. Audley Brass (4.00pm)

Third Section:



School Hall

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Bakewell Silver (11.15am)

2. Ireland Colliery (11.45pm)

3. Golbourne Brass (12.15pm)

4. Cubbington Brass (12.45pm)

5. Littleport Brass (1.15pm)

6. Whitworth Vale & Healey (1.45pm)

7. Olney Brass (2.15pm)

Fourth Section:



School Hall

Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Ilkeston Brass (9.00am)

2. Matlock Band (9.30am)

3. Loxley Silver (10.00am)

4. Golbourne Brass (10.30am)