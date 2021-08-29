Bank holiday binging...

If you want to sit back and just relax with a continuous flow of brass band music making, then Tim Kelly has a box set series just for you...

If you are looking to enjoy a weekend of binging on brass band contesting then Tim Kelly — aka 'Handsome Tim' at www.brassbanned.com has just the thing for you.

You can have the choice of watching highlights of performances from the 2021 New Zealand Brass Band Championships Open A Grade Hymn and Test or the 2019 Victorian State Band Championships or the 2019 Victorian State Band Championships.

As he stated: "We will be running Saturday and Sunday's broadcasts as 'slow streaming' events — replaying entire broadcasts, complete with breaks. So sit back and pretend the event is live, with all the breaks and ancient commentary!"

So if you want to whet your contesting appetites for future events and enjoy some great performances go to: https://brassbanned.com/