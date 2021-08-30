                 

Making Music nominations for Brownless and Harrison

Two inspirational conductors are nominated for Making Music Awards.

Conductors
  Neil Brownless and Samantha Harrison are nominated for the awards

Monday, 30 August 2021

        

Two inspirational brass band conductors have been shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 Making Music Awards.

Samantha Harrison, Musical Director of Elland Silver Youth Band has been nominated in the 'Best Instrumental Music Director' category, whilst Neil Brownless is featured in the 'Best Music Creator for Leisure time Music Groups'.

Talent

The awards celebrate the work and commitment of leisure-time music and all too often, unrecognised talent that helps the music sector to flourish across the UK.

The award winners will be announced by Making Music President Debbie Wiseman OBE as part of an online evening of music making on Wednesday 8th September.

Speaking about the awards she said: "The overall standard was impressively high", whist fellow judge Dorothy Wilson MBE FRSA, Making Music Chair, added: "So much of what had been developed during lockdown and restrictions was truly inspiring."

The award winners will be announced by Making Music President Debbie Wiseman OBE as part of an online evening of music making on Wednesday 8th September4BR

Delighted

Talking to 4BR about the news, both Sam and Neil were understandably delighted.

"The nomination and testimonials were all made by parents from Elland Silver Youth Band as a thank you and surprise for my dedication and work this past year,"said Sam. "To be shortlisted is amazing news and a brilliant surprise when the email landed!"

Meanwhile Neil added: "I very happy to be nominated for my piece, 'Keep the Rhythm Going', which I wrote to be performed virtually last year and which is now available for both brass and wind bands."

        

