Lottery countdown for Euros

There is still time to enter the special European Brass Band Festival 'Ticket Lottery' to have a great chance of getting your hands on tickets a full three months before their general release.
To enter, all you need to do is click the link to submit your details for the 400 tickets for the best seats in the house.
Enter
You've got just one week left to enter before the lottery window closes at 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.
The event takes place between 30th April — 1st May 2022 at Symphony Hall Birmingham.
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=196&reset=1
About the Festival
This year's Championships are part of a wider festival of events celebrating the best of brass banding.
The European Brass Band Festival 2022 will take place over four days and include further ticketed concerts from the Band of HM Royal Marines, Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.
Find out more at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf