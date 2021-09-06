                 

*
banner

News

Lottery countdown for Euros

There is less than a week to get your lottery ticket to try and get your hands on one of the 400 special tickets for the 2022 European Championships.

EBBA
  There is a week to go if you want a lottery chance to get one of the 400 tickets on special offer

Monday, 06 September 2021

        

There is still time to enter the special European Brass Band Festival 'Ticket Lottery' to have a great chance of getting your hands on tickets a full three months before their general release.

To enter, all you need to do is click the link to submit your details for the 400 tickets for the best seats in the house.

Enter

You've got just one week left to enter before the lottery window closes at 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.

The event takes place between 30th April — 1st May 2022 at Symphony Hall Birmingham.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=196&reset=1

About the Festival

This year's Championships are part of a wider festival of events celebrating the best of brass banding.

The European Brass Band Festival 2022 will take place over four days and include further ticketed concerts from the Band of HM Royal Marines, Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Find out more at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

National

Besson to make Debut link at National Youth Championships

September 6 • There is a major boost for Brass Bands England and the return of the National Youth Championships as Besson links up with the event for 2022.

cATTANACH

Cattanach joins tuba artiste team at Mercer & Barker

September 6 • The respected BBb tuba player Andy Cattanach will endorse the new MB5 model for the tuba player looking for the all round package.

bRIGHOUSE

Report & Result: 2021 Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Tune

September 6 • There was a fantastic day of music making for a crowd of over 4,000 people to enjoy in the heart of Saddleworth Whit Friday country.

Leach

Market Rasen appoints new Musical Director

September 6 • Matthew Leach has become the new Musical Director of the Market Rasen Band.

What's on »

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band

Sunday 5 September • Mount Folly, Bodmin Town centre PL31 2DQ

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

September 5 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Melton Band

September 5 • SOLO CORNET. Melton Band are looking to strengthen their front row line up, and are looking for a new solo cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly band, meeting in Melton in Thursday evening.

Melton Band

September 5 • PRINCIPAL CORNET. Melton Band are looking for a new principal cornet. We are an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band, who meet on Thursday evenings in Melton. If you are looking for that step up to take the lead, then please call us.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top