Lottery countdown for Euros

There is less than a week to get your lottery ticket to try and get your hands on one of the 400 special tickets for the 2022 European Championships.

There is still time to enter the special European Brass Band Festival 'Ticket Lottery' to have a great chance of getting your hands on tickets a full three months before their general release.

To enter, all you need to do is click the link to submit your details for the 400 tickets for the best seats in the house.

Enter

You've got just one week left to enter before the lottery window closes at 11.59pm on Saturday 11th September.

The event takes place between 30th April — 1st May 2022 at Symphony Hall Birmingham.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=196&reset=1

About the Festival

This year's Championships are part of a wider festival of events celebrating the best of brass banding.

The European Brass Band Festival 2022 will take place over four days and include further ticketed concerts from the Band of HM Royal Marines, Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Find out more at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf