Gala entertainment on offer at Symphony Hall

Although there is no British Open Championship this weekend, there is still the opportunity to hear two of the most successful bands in the contest's history on the Symphony Hall stage.

Black Dyke and Cory will be performing at the Brass Gala Concert at Symphony Hall on Sunday 12th September (2.30pm) and are offering diverse programmes to ensure top class entertainment for brass band lovers.

Cory includes music from Edward Elgar with his iconic 'Severn Suite' as well as parts of their thrilling Brass in Concert title winning 'Jungle Book' set.

Black Dyke meanwhile pay a nod of musical metaphorical homage to the British Open with their PLC opener, 'Home of Legends' as well as bringing taste of the big band classics and a rousing 'Fire in the Blood' finisher.

The two will then join forces for massed band items that are sure to shake the foundations of the hall and its restructured surroundings that now provide a fantastic Symphony Hall visiting experience.

Tickets and programmes

Tickets:

https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band#event-tickets

Programmes:

Cory

Conductor: Philip Harper

Brass Machine (Mark Taylor arr. Philip Sparke)

The Severn Suite (Edward Elgar)

Elephant Patrol (Philip Harper)

Trust in Me (Sherman/Sherman arr. Harper)

Trombone soloist: Chris Thomas

La Suerte de los Tontos (J. J. Richards arr. Harper)



Black Dyke

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Home of Legends (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) (Pablo de Sarasate arr. D. Childs)

Euphonium soloist: Daniel Thomas

Big Band Suite:

Sweet Georgia Brown (arr. G. Richards)

Lil' Darlin' (arr. P. Sparke)

Ol' Man River (arr. M. Freeh)

Kit soloist: Matt Rigg

Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard)

Trombone soloist: Brett Baker

Fire in the Blood (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Massed Bands:

Liberty Bell March (Sousa)

Let's Face the Music and Dance (Irving Berlin arr. Goff Richards)

Procession to the Minster (Wagner arr. Howard Snell)

