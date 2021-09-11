                 

*
banner

News

Gala entertainment on offer at Symphony Hall

Black Dyke and Cory may not be taking to the British Open stage this weekend, but they will still provide great entertainment at Symphony Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Dyke and Cory
  The two heavyweights will be entertainment mode on Sunday afternoon

Saturday, 11 September 2021

        

Although there is no British Open Championship this weekend, there is still the opportunity to hear two of the most successful bands in the contest's history on the Symphony Hall stage.

Black Dyke and Cory

Black Dyke and Cory will be performing at the Brass Gala Concert at Symphony Hall on Sunday 12th September (2.30pm) and are offering diverse programmes to ensure top class entertainment for brass band lovers.

Cory includes music from Edward Elgar with his iconic 'Severn Suite' as well as parts of their thrilling Brass in Concert title winning 'Jungle Book' set.

Black Dyke meanwhile pay a nod of musical metaphorical homage to the British Open with their PLC opener, 'Home of Legends' as well as bringing taste of the big band classics and a rousing 'Fire in the Blood' finisher.

The two will then join forces for massed band items that are sure to shake the foundations of the hall and its restructured surroundings that now provide a fantastic Symphony Hall visiting experience.

Tickets and programmes

Tickets:
https://bmusic.co.uk/events/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band#event-tickets

Programmes:

Cory
Conductor: Philip Harper

Brass Machine (Mark Taylor arr. Philip Sparke)
The Severn Suite (Edward Elgar)

Elephant Patrol (Philip Harper)
Trust in Me (Sherman/Sherman arr. Harper)
Trombone soloist: Chris Thomas
La Suerte de los Tontos (J. J. Richards arr. Harper)


Black Dyke
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Home of Legends (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
Zigeunerweisen (Gypsy Airs) (Pablo de Sarasate arr. D. Childs)
Euphonium soloist: Daniel Thomas

Big Band Suite:
Sweet Georgia Brown (arr. G. Richards)
Lil' Darlin' (arr. P. Sparke)
Ol' Man River (arr. M. Freeh)
Kit soloist: Matt Rigg
Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard)
Trombone soloist: Brett Baker

Fire in the Blood (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

Massed Bands:
Liberty Bell March (Sousa)
Let's Face the Music and Dance (Irving Berlin arr. Goff Richards)
Procession to the Minster (Wagner arr. Howard Snell)

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke and Cory

Gala entertainment on offer at Symphony Hall

September 11 • Black Dyke and Cory may not be taking to the British Open stage this weekend, but they will still provide great entertainment at Symphony Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Neil

Brownless keeps the rhythm going

September 11 • We talk to conductor Neil Brownless who won the 'Best Music Creator for Leisure time Music Groups' category at the recent Making Music awards for his work, 'Keep the Rhythm Going'.

Bolvesover

Timetable revision for Bolsover Festival of Brass

September 11 • There has been further small change in some of the timing schedules for bands taking part in the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships in October.

Covid

Aerosol study recommends continued bell cover use in USA

September 11 • The findings of an extensive US study recommends a layered approach to Covid-19 practices and protocols — including continued use of face masks and bell covers.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

September 10 • HORN and CORNET positions available in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE. Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm..

Lydney Band

September 9 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and an Eb BASS to strengthen the team. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Chadderton Band

September 9 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top