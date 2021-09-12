End of musical partnership at City of Coventry Brass

City of Coventry Brass has announced that Musical Director Jonathan Fearn has resigned from his position with the band due to a change in his professional work.
He will continue to conduct the band until the end of the month to allow time for the audition process for a successor to be undertaken.
A spokesperson told 4BR: "Jon joined the band in September 2019 and under his direction led us to the Butlins Mineworkers Second Section national title (above) and a podium finish at the Midlands Regional Championships.
We wish Jon all the best and have advertised the position with a view to commencing auditions in October."
In response Jon added: "I have really enjoyed my time with the band and will happily be at the top of the list if they ever need a stand in or a supportive ear.
However, given the pressures of my new job I feel no longer able to give 100% to the band — something they deserve from their conductor."