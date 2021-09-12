                 

End of musical partnership at City of Coventry Brass

A change of job role sees Jonathan Fearn announce his resignation as MD at City of Coventry Brass.

City of Coventy
  The band claimed the 2020 Butlins Mineworkers title

Sunday, 12 September 2021

        

City of Coventry Brass has announced that Musical Director Jonathan Fearn has resigned from his position with the band due to a change in his professional work.

He will continue to conduct the band until the end of the month to allow time for the audition process for a successor to be undertaken.

All the best

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Jon joined the band in September 2019 and under his direction led us to the Butlins Mineworkers Second Section national title (above) and a podium finish at the Midlands Regional Championships.

We wish Jon all the best and have advertised the position with a view to commencing auditions in October."

Enjoyed

In response Jon added: "I have really enjoyed my time with the band and will happily be at the top of the list if they ever need a stand in or a supportive ear.

However, given the pressures of my new job I feel no longer able to give 100% to the band — something they deserve from their conductor."

        

