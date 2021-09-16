                 

*
banner

News

New fund raising role on offer at BBE

A new Fundraising Manager post has been created at Brass Bands England — and it it is one that could have your name on it to help bands...

mONEY
  The post offers the opportunity to help raise much needed funds for bands across the country

Thursday, 16 September 2021

        

Brass Bands England has announced that through new funding from The Backstage Trust, they are able to create a new position of Fundraising Manager to support BBE and its members.

The key member of the BBE team will be responsible for creating fundraising training, as well as advice and guidance in addition to writing cases for support and making grant applications on behalf of BBE member bands.

Three years

A total of £51,000 has been granted from the Trust across the next three years to support the new role.

The Backstage Trust's main focus is to support projects and organisations in the performing arts, with areas of support predominantly around funding professional services such as fundraising, recruitment and professional development.

Support

Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England, told 4BR: "This new part-time role will help BBE to increase and improve our training offer to bands.

It will also allow us to support our members on an individual basis, through assistance with grant-writing and other fundraising support — a vital step in empowering them to be both financially sustainable and culturally relevant."

He added: "We would like to thank the trustees of The Backstage Trust for their outstanding support in making this award.

The experience of everyone involved in brass banding could potentially be enhanced by the new post, plus it presents a great opportunity for a suitably qualified person to join our fantastic team at BBE!"

Interested

The new role will add to BBE's existing fundraising support offer provided through its member resources, training events, and partnerships with fundraising organisations such as Crowdfunder and easyfundraising.

Individuals interested in applying for the Fundraising Manager role can find a full job description and further details about the position on the Brass Bands England website — www.bbe.org.uk/careers

The experience of everyone involved in brass banding could potentially be enhanced by the new post, plus it presents a great opportunity for a suitably qualified person to join our fantastic team at BBE!BBE

Apply

Applications should be submitted via the Application Form on the website no later than 9am on Monday 20th September, with interviews taking place on Tuesday

Any questions about the position can be directed to www.jobs@bbe.org.uk" target="_blank"> www.jobs@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Luke

Barker welcomed to new Geneva role

September 16 • Luke Barker becomes a Geneva Group Young Ambassador as National Youth Band of Great Britain star adds McCann inspired Heritage to his qualities.

National

New series of National Youth Band auditions

September 16 • New auditions has been organised — from Peterlee to St Dennis to ensure youngsters can have the opportunity to join the National Children's and National Youth Bands of Great Britain. So don't miss out!

mONEY

New fund raising role on offer at BBE

September 16 • A new Fundraising Manager post has been created at Brass Bands England — and it it is one that could have your name on it to help bands...

Skunk

Free skunk on offer...

September 16 • A series of free masterclasses that can be enjoyed by anyone across the world is being launched later this month. All you have to do is register and set your alarm clock...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

September 15 • We are looking to strengthen the band and require PERCUSSION CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS.. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good atmosphere in this ambitious friendly band so give us a call.. Concerts and contests planned

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

Ashton under Lyne Band

September 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET - We now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you from a great team of experiences players.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top