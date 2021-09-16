New fund raising role on offer at BBE

A new Fundraising Manager post has been created at Brass Bands England — and it it is one that could have your name on it to help bands...

Brass Bands England has announced that through new funding from The Backstage Trust, they are able to create a new position of Fundraising Manager to support BBE and its members.

The key member of the BBE team will be responsible for creating fundraising training, as well as advice and guidance in addition to writing cases for support and making grant applications on behalf of BBE member bands.

Three years

A total of £51,000 has been granted from the Trust across the next three years to support the new role.

The Backstage Trust's main focus is to support projects and organisations in the performing arts, with areas of support predominantly around funding professional services such as fundraising, recruitment and professional development.

Support

Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England, told 4BR: "This new part-time role will help BBE to increase and improve our training offer to bands.

It will also allow us to support our members on an individual basis, through assistance with grant-writing and other fundraising support — a vital step in empowering them to be both financially sustainable and culturally relevant."

He added: "We would like to thank the trustees of The Backstage Trust for their outstanding support in making this award.

The experience of everyone involved in brass banding could potentially be enhanced by the new post, plus it presents a great opportunity for a suitably qualified person to join our fantastic team at BBE!"

Interested

The new role will add to BBE's existing fundraising support offer provided through its member resources, training events, and partnerships with fundraising organisations such as Crowdfunder and easyfundraising.

Individuals interested in applying for the Fundraising Manager role can find a full job description and further details about the position on the Brass Bands England website — www.bbe.org.uk/careers

The experience of everyone involved in brass banding could potentially be enhanced by the new post, plus it presents a great opportunity for a suitably qualified person to join our fantastic team at BBE! BBE

Advertisement

Apply

Applications should be submitted via the Application Form on the website no later than 9am on Monday 20th September, with interviews taking place on Tuesday

Any questions about the position can be directed to www.jobs@bbe.org.uk" target="_blank"> www.jobs@bbe.org.uk