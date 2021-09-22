                 

Wychavon draws announced

There is a strong line-up of bands taking part in the Wychavon Festival of Brass next month.

Wychavon
  There is a strong line-up of bands for the contest day

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

        

The draws have been made for the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass.

The event takes place at De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Sunday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

There are strong fields on each section despite the event taking place soon after Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow bands to return to rehearsals.

Covid-19 protocols

Those attending are advised to follow the advice regarding the use of facemasks and to follow the sanitising protocols that are being put in place when they are at the event.

Advance Tickets online at: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk — £8

Cashless purchase at the venue: £10

The event will also feature the usual excellent facilities and catering attractions.

Further details

Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

Championship Section:


Adjudicator: Chris King
Start: 10.00am
* eligible for Senior Trophy qualification

1. Strata Brass*
2. Langley*
3. Kidlington Concert Brass*
4. Haverhill Silver*
5. Stannington*
6. Jackfield
7. Milton Keynes Brass*
8. City of Cardiff M1
9. Verwood Concert Brass
10. Enderby
11. Derwent Brass
12. Blackburn & Darwen
13. Filton Concert Brass
14. Burry Port Town
15. BTM*
16. Amersham*
17. Aldbourne
18. SW Comms*


First Section:


Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Start: 9.30am

1. Markham & District
2. Stannington
3. Eccles Borough
4. Milton Keynes Brass
5. Strata Brass
6. Langley
7. Pontarddulais Town
8. Haydock Band
9. Shirley Band
10. City of Bristol
11. BTM
12. Sandhurst Silver


Second Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston
Start: 9.30am

1. Avonbank
2. Harborough
3. Gresley Colliery
4. Ibstock Brick Brass
5. Oxford Cherwell Brass
6. Weston Brass
7. Mount Charles
8. RAF St Athan Vol
9. BD1 Brass
10. Stourport-on-Severn


Third Section:


Adjudicator: Sam Fisher
Start: 3.30pm

1. RAF St Athan Vol
2. Stourport-on-Severn
3. Putney & Wimbledon
4. Rode Hall Silver
5. Reading Spring Gardens
6. Hawk Green
7. The Melton Band
8. Wem Jubilee


Fourth Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston
Start: 4.30pm

1. Wem Jubilee
2. Amington Band
3. Cross Keys Silver
4. Putney & Wimbledon

        

