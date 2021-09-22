Wychavon draws announced

There is a strong line-up of bands taking part in the Wychavon Festival of Brass next month.

The event takes place at De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Sunday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

There are strong fields on each section despite the event taking place soon after Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow bands to return to rehearsals.

Covid-19 protocols

Those attending are advised to follow the advice regarding the use of facemasks and to follow the sanitising protocols that are being put in place when they are at the event.

Advance Tickets online at: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk — £8

Cashless purchase at the venue: £10

The event will also feature the usual excellent facilities and catering attractions.

Further details

Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

Championship Section:



Adjudicator: Chris King

Start: 10.00am

* eligible for Senior Trophy qualification

1. Strata Brass*

2. Langley*

3. Kidlington Concert Brass*

4. Haverhill Silver*

5. Stannington*

6. Jackfield

7. Milton Keynes Brass*

8. City of Cardiff M1

9. Verwood Concert Brass

10. Enderby

11. Derwent Brass

12. Blackburn & Darwen

13. Filton Concert Brass

14. Burry Port Town

15. BTM*

16. Amersham*

17. Aldbourne

18. SW Comms*





First Section:



Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Start: 9.30am

1. Markham & District

2. Stannington

3. Eccles Borough

4. Milton Keynes Brass

5. Strata Brass

6. Langley

7. Pontarddulais Town

8. Haydock Band

9. Shirley Band

10. City of Bristol

11. BTM

12. Sandhurst Silver





Second Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

Start: 9.30am

1. Avonbank

2. Harborough

3. Gresley Colliery

4. Ibstock Brick Brass

5. Oxford Cherwell Brass

6. Weston Brass

7. Mount Charles

8. RAF St Athan Vol

9. BD1 Brass

10. Stourport-on-Severn





Third Section:



Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

Start: 3.30pm

1. RAF St Athan Vol

2. Stourport-on-Severn

3. Putney & Wimbledon

4. Rode Hall Silver

5. Reading Spring Gardens

6. Hawk Green

7. The Melton Band

8. Wem Jubilee





Fourth Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

Start: 4.30pm

1. Wem Jubilee

2. Amington Band

3. Cross Keys Silver

4. Putney & Wimbledon