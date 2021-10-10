Webster to lead Cornish player development

Roger Webster will be leading the next Brass Bands England Player Development workshop in Cornwall — so make sure you sign up.

It takes place at the Lavinet Community Centre in Bodmin (PL30 5HG) on Saturday 6th November.

Essentials

In these sessions, Roger will focus on the essentials of brass playing, exploring practical exercises to improve individual playing standards — from the fundamentals of breathing, embouchure and articulation to goal setting, dealing with performance anxiety and building an effective daily practice regime.

The sessions will deliver a consistent message that focussing on improving the quality of individual players can drastically affect the quality of your band overall — so everyone benefits.

Find out more

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D202%26reset%3D1

