                 

*
banner

News

The Entertainers are coming...

The countdown is on for the Brass in Concert Championships — with brilliant entertainment guaranteed

Brass in Concert
  The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November

Monday, 25 October 2021

        

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are brilliant bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Conductors

National Youth announce Conductor Competition finalists

October 25 • Six talented conductors claim their places in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Conductor Competition Final.

Brass in Concert

The Entertainers are coming...

October 25 • The countdown is on for the Brass in Concert Championships — with brilliant entertainment guaranteed

Wobplay

Wobplay add National and Master classics to platform

October 24 • You can now enjoy the highlights of the 1986 Nationals and 1992 Masters on the Wobplay.com recording platform

Brass Bands Wales

Brass Band Wales forced to cancel meeting

October 24 • Unforeseen circumstances have cancelled the proposed quarterly meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

October 25 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek applications for the positions of Principal Cornet and Bass (position negotiable). Read more at www.wantageband.org/vacancies for all information inc. other opportunities and potential mileage allowance.

Mole Veterans Band

October 24 • Players required in all areas, but particularly tutti cornets and horns

West Somerset Brass Band

October 23 • We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top