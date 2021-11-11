Holland and Harper to lead full house Summer Schools

Paul Holland and Philip Harper have attracted full house interest from across the globe for the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School Courses to be held at Malvern College in 2022 and 2023.

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has announced that's its Summer Courses for both 2022 and 2023 are both fully booked.

It follows changes made to build on the outstanding success of the former Bolsover International Summer School courses, which has seen a revamp of its corporate identity as well as a change in musical direction.

Elgar country

It also reflects its new home at Malvern College in Worcestershire — the heart of Edward Elgar country — as well as the appointment of Paul Holland, MD of Flowers Band as Artistic Director for 2022, with Philip Harper, conductor of Cory Band taking on the role on a long-term basis from 2023.

2023 will also mark the 10th anniversary of the first course and will see a number of new initiatives undertaken, including the commission of several new works and a joint finale concert with Cory Band.