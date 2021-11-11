Holland and Harper to lead full house Summer Schools

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has announced that's its Summer Courses for both 2022 and 2023 are both fully booked.
It follows changes made to build on the outstanding success of the former Bolsover International Summer School courses, which has seen a revamp of its corporate identity as well as a change in musical direction.
Elgar country
It also reflects its new home at Malvern College in Worcestershire — the heart of Edward Elgar country — as well as the appointment of Paul Holland, MD of Flowers Band as Artistic Director for 2022, with Philip Harper, conductor of Cory Band taking on the role on a long-term basis from 2023.
2023 will also mark the 10th anniversary of the first course and will see a number of new initiatives undertaken, including the commission of several new works and a joint finale concert with Cory Band.
Course Director, Carole Crompton told 4BR: "We are thrilled that both the 2022 and 2023 courses are now full, although we do have a waiting list for both. We have worked hard to add value to what we provide for delegates and that has bene recognised by the response from around the world. 2022 and 2023 will build on that further and we can't wait to welcome players to enjoy a fantastic musical experience." Supporting the courses will be Buffet Crampon, with UK & Ireland Sales Manager, Euan Meikle adding: "It is a fantastic achievement for the EIBBSS courses for 2022 and 2023 to be full at such an early stage! The professionalism and dedication by the team at the 2021 course was very impressive, which generated a lovely encouraging and friendly atmosphere for everyone involved, and we are delighted that this will be built on further in the coming years." Visit www.eibbss.org.uk for further information.
